LETTER: South Africa is in ICU on life support, according to business leaders

Our beleaguered nation is in critical mode, maintained by artificial respiration, as normalcy rapidly fades into oblivion. Over the past 20 years leaders from all walks of life have warned us that South Africa is becoming a powder keg, that could erupt with volcanic fury. The latest warning comes from Busisiwe Mavuso of Business Leadership South Africa.

Her stark prediction forecasts mayhem that saw change in Egypt and Tunisia in 2011 could become a reality in trouble-torn and lawless South Africa. We witnessed shattering events in July 2021 that almost destroyed our rainbow nation in an orgy of grotesque violence and destruction that seemed unstoppable. The social architecture formed over three centuries confirms we are the world’s most unequal society. It is absolutely shocking that 3 500 adults own more than the poorest 32 million people in a country of 60 million people.

A distortion of this magnitude cannot be maintained, sooner or later, 40 million people will lose their sense of forbearance, the inferno that could erupt will change the entire landscape of our nation. According to the former statistician-general and research associate at Oxford University, Mr Pali Lehohla, inequality and poverty levels in our nation are worsening. An ominous development whose ramifications could spiral out of control.

This is not a doomsday scenario, it is a grim reality that is evolving as those in the corridors of power are in complete denial as serious events hurl our troubled nation into a gaping abyss, from where sanity and civility become impossible. The impoverished masses are at breaking point, as abject poverty demeans their human worth in a country of monumental wealth and frightening hopelessness. One in 10 citizens go hungry every day. A recent study has revealed that approximately 2.3 million households reported child hunger in our land.

Another study found that more than 40% of our people of all age groups were affected by hunger, Hunger is a hydra-headed monster that could derail and possibly destroy every vestige of democracy in South Africa. A report by Credit Suisse revealed that the top 1% of wealth holders in South Africa account for 42% or just under $400 billion of total wealth. This massive equilibrium could serve as a catalyst that could bring dangerous fascists into power in 2024 with a mandate to enforce radical change in every sphere of governance.

Time is a luxury we cannot afford, nearly 7 500 children in South Africa under the age of five dies annually as a result of hunger, that is one child every hour. No nation on earth can sustain poverty on such a vast scale when the other side of society swims in a sea of mountainous wealth. We have about two years to rectify the ills of our nation, should we fail at this critical juncture, events will cascade out of control, ushering in a dispensation that will forcibly change every equation of life in South Africa.

The changes that will follow, will completely change the landscape of our embattled rainbow nation. Busisiwe Mavuso’s solemn warning will become a frightening reality. * Faroul Araie, Johannesburg.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media. Cape Argus Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]