LETTER: South Africa was there for Türkiye in its time of need

On February 6, Türkiye awoke to a terrible earthquake of a magnitude of about 7.8 on the Richter scale. Thousands of people lost their lives while the earthquake affected the south-east of the country and flattened the cities. Besides houses, the 2 200-year-old Gaziantep castle from Byzantine times and the first mosque of Anatolia, the Habib-i Najjar Mosque of Mamluk Sultanate in Hatay, were destroyed. The Republic of Türkiye immediately declared a state of emergency in the earthquake zone. Pakistan and Azerbaijan were the first countries to send aid. The other countries that extended help were Japan, Germany, Greece, Armenia, Israel and South Africa. Numerous official and religious organisations in South Africa shared their sadness about the earthquake in Türkiye.

In spite of the geographical distance, South Africa has shared strong historical ties with Türkiye. The scholars sent by the Ottoman State to educate the people in South Africa have their tombs in the Tana Baru and Mowbray cemeteries. Today, the Bo-Kaap Museum is the house of one of these Ottoman scholars, Mahmud Fakih Effendi. South African Muslims have not forgotten the friendship. The records reveal that the Muslims of South Africa sent aid to the Turkish army for fighting against the Italian occupation in Libya in 1912. The document showing South African Muslims supported the Ottoman caliphate by waving the Ottoman flag in Cape Town mosques during World War I is in the Pretoria national archive. Rusti Attaullah, the first coloured pilot of South Africa, went to Istanbul with his brother, Fuad Attaullah, and fought against the Western powers in the Ottoman army. After the war, Rusti returned, and later, as the head of the South African Muslim Community, he collected and sent donations to Türkiye for earthquake victims in 1939. When Hajje Musa Adem, from Durban, died in 1948, he left his legacy to the Turkish aid organisation, Kızılay. South African Muslims did not remain indifferent to the relations the Ottoman State initiated in 1852.

On February 6 this year, when the cities of Hatay, Kahramanmaras, Mersin, Malatya, Adana, Sanliurfa, Adıyaman, Gaziantep, Elazıg and Diyarbakır were hit by the earthquake, it was not only Türkiye but the whole world that shared the pain of the Turkish nation by offering their condolences. The institutions of Türkiye, namely Kızılay and Afad, carried out search and rescue activities. NGOs, such as Ahbap and Akut, also supported large-scale search and rescue operation. In South Africa, Gift of the Givers delivered aid to Türkiye, through the assistance of the Turkish Embassy Consulate in South Africa. Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, the founder of Gift of the Givers, and his special team are helping earthquake victims in Türkiye. Dr Halim Gençoglu is a Turkish national and scholar at UCT’s Centre. for African Studies. After the war, Rusti returned, and later, as the head of the South African Muslim Community, he collected and sent donations to Türkiye for earthquake victims in 1939. When Hajje Musa Adem, from Durban, died in 1948, he left his legacy to the Turkish aid organisation, Kızılay. South African Muslims did not remain indifferent to the relations the Ottoman State initiated in 1852.

* Dr Halim Gençoglu is a Turkish national and scholar at UCT’s Centre. for African Studies. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media. Cape Argus