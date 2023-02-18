LETTER: Supposed upgrade for Broken Road is, in fact, a downgrade

I have huge concerns about the multimillion-rand downgrade of Fisherman’s Lane in Strandfontein. I recently had the time to go and look at this upgrade the City is talking about, and also spoke to some fishermen in the area.

At this stage there are about 15 braai areas. This is being changed to three or four braais. Do you really think that there are only three or four families that are going to use the facilities in summer? As senior personnel from the City, you guys know three or four will not be enough and cause huge conflict. Also of great importance to the public are toilets. In a meeting with Gregg Oelofse and other role-players, the attendees were informed there would be no toilets. Be serious. Imagine, we must do our number ones and twos in the dunes. Or must we bring a Porta Potti?

All this is against the law, public indecency. We can be arrested. Does the City build facilities in upmarket areas with no toilets? No. Please make sure we get the necessary facilities to enjoy our day at the facility. Maybe we must invite all the role-players for a whole day, bring and braai. Wives, girlfriends, husbands and boyfriends can join. I would like to see their faces when they ask to go to the toilet and are told, “Sorry no toilets, go to that bush!” Third is the always-forgotten fisherman. Suddenly the familiar and historical area is being downgraded and a fisherman’s access to the familiar Broken Road is removed. Broken Road will never be Broken Road with no road for fishermen. Do you guys have any idea what revenue fishermen bring into this country? A sport enjoyed by all races, the biggest family that there is.

Why is the fishermen’s access to Broken Road taken away? Do not tell me we can park in the parking area. You are making us vulnerable to crime. Our historical fishing spot is downgraded because the City is taking it away. Last, what environmental studies were done on this area? I can carry on about how the City is failing its people. But let’s start here and see if the City really works for its people. * Sias van Zyl, False Bay.

