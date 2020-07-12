LETTER: Table Mountain is a dangerous climb

It was with great sadness that we learnt of the death of Ken Stephen on Table Mountain in the week ( PICS: Hundreds joined search for runner before body found on Table Mountain ) . It brings home the dangers of going up the mountain alone and it’s a reminder that the Cape weather can, and does, change inside 30 minutes which can go from sunshine to mist and rain in the blink of an eye. Warm clothing, flares and a body warming blanket should be mandatory. Also, the ascent and descent under the cableway, known as India Venster, as well as Skeleton Gorge should be open only to those with a hiking efficiency certificate issued by the Mountain Club SA. It’s absurd that anyone and everyone can climb the mountain regardless of experience. One wonders how many people, including the authorities, are aware that more people have died on Table Mountain than on Mount Everest. Over the years, between 10 and 20 deaths have been recorded annually on Table Mountain . More control is needed. * Colin Bosman, Newlands.

Cape Argus

