LETTER: Thank you to three compassionate cops

A heartfelt thank-you to Constables Benjamin, Thyefu and Hlam of the Diep River SAPS station who went above and beyond the call of duty to follow me to a woman on the side of the road, who I had spotted curled up on the grass in just pyjamas at 2am recently - no shoes, no blanket, nothing. Local security told me a bit about the ongoing situation, so I admit I did not expect such compassion from the three officers - did they ever prove me wrong! They were kind and courteous to the woman and could not have been more helpful. Much appreciation and gratitude to our police station once again. * Ellen Fedele, Plumstead. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

Cape Argus





