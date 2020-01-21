Day 1
Went down to my favourite coffee shop for my morning coffee. I noticed prices had gone up by 20% overnight. I queried this with the owner as inflation was currently at 5%. He explained that he had implemented coffee shedding and as a result had lost revenue that he needed to make up.
Day 2
Went down to my favourite coffee shop for my morning coffee. I noticed that prices had gone up by another 20%. I queried this and the owner explained that he had 5 employees compared to 3 employees 10 years previously.
These 5 employees produced less coffee than the 3 previously did but they were all due their annual increase and performance bonuses that he would be
unable to pay unless he put his prices up. I asked him why he did not reduce the number of employees but he said he could not do that because they would all go on strike.