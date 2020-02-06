LETTER: The heat of the climate emergency is truly upon us









The wildfires in Australia show us the true nature of climate emergency, says the writer. Picture: Rick Rycroft /AP The year 2020 began with Barcelona, San Diego, Boston, Nottingham and Milwaukee declaring a climate emergency. To date, 1330 jurisdictions have passed a binding motion to deal with the existential threat that is now facing humanity. It is so much in our faces now that mayors have no choice but to put their cities in emergency mode. The wildfires that ravaged Australia showed the true nature of the climate emergency. According to CBS News, about 12.35 million acres (5million hectares) of land burned across western Australia. The loss of animal life was enormous. Furthermore, people living in Sydney were breathing in toxic air which in terms of a cigarette index measuring tool was the equivalent of each person smoking 34 cigarettes a day. Human civilisation has a decade in which to act before it is too late.

Meanwhile, as leaders struggle to act, insurers and bankers are already acting. Properties close to the shoreline are in the red zone. They can attract neither loans nor insurance cover. Someday soon, Beach Road will be under water as will parts of Baden Powell Drive.

It makes no sense to delay decisive action.

Global warming comes with a magnitude of very serious risks. Habitat loss for many animals bring them closer to humans and the continuation of trade in wild animals and in particular of stressed species means that coronaviruses will afflict humans more often than before.

We are undeniably in the midst of a climate emergency. City after city will be making a declaration of climate emergency in order to be ready for what nature is going to hurl at us.

The city of Cape Town, however, is resisting the global trend. The Portfolio Committee on Energy & Climate Change rejected my motion asking for the City to declare a climate emergency. This is very shortsighted and full of dire consequences for the city.

Exco member Phindile Maxiti made the lame excuse that national legislation precludes the City from declaring a climate emergency. This is not true. Section 156(5) of the Constitution reads as follows: “A municipality has the right to exercise any power concerning a matter reasonably necessary for, or incidental to, the effective performance of its functions.”

Declaring a climate emergency is reasonably and pivotally necessary for the effective performance of its functions going forward. Every City department has to be prepared to deal with what is coming. Right now it is not anywhere ready to meeting a mega emergency.

While Cope and the ANC believe in the urgent need for the City to declare a climate emergency, the DA and ACDP (African Christian Democratic Party) do not.

* Farouk Cassim, COPE.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

Cape Argus





Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]

All letters must have your proper name and a valid email address to be considered for publication.

IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.

Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation.