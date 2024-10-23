Independent Online
LETTER: The Springboks should not be for sale

Saru president Mark Alexander said the union had followed all protocols and the organisation had committed to briefing members, adding that it remained committed to transparency and accountability. Picture: AFP

Published Oct 23, 2024

Regarding the offer of a US$75000 “investment” into SA rugby by an American sports company (Springbok equity deal put on ice as MPs demand debate on matter).

Besides being an absolute joke it’s an insult to our nation. Firstly the Springbok brand belongs to the people of South Africa and isn’t for sale, not even for 10 times the offer!

The Springbok brand and SA rugby helped repair the damage left in the wake of apartheid. SA rugby healed our nation and remains the soul of our country!

Here’s the message from the ground….. SA RUGBY IS NOT FOR SALE!

*Colin Bosman, Newlands.

Cape Argus

