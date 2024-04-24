LETTER: This election is crucial for every single South African

In reference to your edition on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 - “Opinion: For Smaller Parties, This Election Is Crucial” In fact, I believe the election is crucial for every single South African. By now most citizens have come to realise how broken the system is. The governing party, the ANC, has left us in an extremely bad environment.

The parastatals are not working and are bankrupt, and the public service is not delivering. Over and above all of that, unemployment is the worst in the world and crime is skyrocketing. All this sounds bad but there is hope. The hope is borne out by the various polls that are reported daily in the Cape Argus.

These polls tell us that it won’t be business as usual after the elections. We are all aware that there will be a coalition government after the elections and that parties making up that governing coalition (will) find that they have to take on more responsibilities, and have to be answerable to the people. Coalition governments are a lot more difficult to run and in fact, will turn out to be a lot more responsible. I believe that come election day people will go to the polls and will look at the political parties that can deliver and can be responsible.

Everyone is urged to look at the history of each political party and carefully assess that political party’s track record in the light of its previous delivery. If that party has been able to deliver in the past, we can expect more of the same in the future. Roll on May 29, 2024. * Michael Bagraim (DA), Highlands Estate.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media. Cape Argus Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected].