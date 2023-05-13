LETTER: Tim Harris is the perfect man to lead SA Tourism

Your edition, on Monday, May 8, refers: ‘Take a hike, De Lille tells Parliament’s tourism committee quizzing interim appointees’
Tourism is the industry that feeds just about every other business in the country. Tourism in the Western Province has grown in leaps and bounds and there has been a major boost to literally thousands of businesses in the Western Cape.
This effort to promote green tourism keeps us ahead of the rest of the world.
It is noted that Mr Tim Harris has been appointed to head SA Tourism. Harris has a fantastic record being the ex-Wesgro CEO. Hopefully, we won’t see another Spurs debacle in the future.
* Michael Bagraim, Highlands Estate.
Parliamentary committee ‘concerned’ by SA Tourism interim board members skipping meeting
African countries to ease visa application process to attract more visitors – De Lille
Take a hike, De Lille tells Parliament’s tourism committee quizzing interim appointees
Tourism businesses to reduce demand on national grid with energy and water saving measures
** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.
Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]
All letters to be considered for publication, must contain full names, addresses and contact details (not for publication)