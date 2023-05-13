Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLCape ArgusNewsOpinionLifeSportLead SAMotoringCycle TourThe Dignity Project
Independent Online | Capeargus
Search IOL
IOLCape ArgusNewsOpinionLifeSportLead SAMotoringCycle TourThe Dignity Project
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, May 13, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

LETTER: Tim Harris is the perfect man to lead SA Tourism

“It is noted that Mr Tim Harris has been appointed to head SA Tourism. Harris has a fantastic record being the ex-Wesgro CEO.” Picture: Henk Kruger/ANA/African News Agency

“It is noted that Mr Tim Harris has been appointed to head SA Tourism. Harris has a fantastic record being the ex-Wesgro CEO.” Picture: Henk Kruger/ANA/African News Agency

Published 4h ago

Share

Your edition, on Monday, May 8, refers: ‘Take a hike, De Lille tells Parliament’s tourism committee quizzing interim appointees

Tourism is the industry that feeds just about every other business in the country. Tourism in the Western Province has grown in leaps and bounds and there has been a major boost to literally thousands of businesses in the Western Cape.

This effort to promote green tourism keeps us ahead of the rest of the world.

It is noted that Mr Tim Harris has been appointed to head SA Tourism. Harris has a fantastic record being the ex-Wesgro CEO. Hopefully, we won’t see another Spurs debacle in the future.

* Michael Bagraim, Highlands Estate.

More on this

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

Cape Argus

Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]

All letters to be considered for publication, must contain full names, addresses and contact details (not for publication)

Related Topics:

SA Tourism2023Patricia De LilleTourism

Share

Recent stories by:

Michael Bagraim
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe