LETTER: Tim Harris is the perfect man to lead SA Tourism

Your edition, on Monday, May 8, refers: ‘Take a hike, De Lille tells Parliament’s tourism committee quizzing interim appointees’ Tourism is the industry that feeds just about every other business in the country. Tourism in the Western Province has grown in leaps and bounds and there has been a major boost to literally thousands of businesses in the Western Cape.

This effort to promote green tourism keeps us ahead of the rest of the world. It is noted that Mr Tim Harris has been appointed to head SA Tourism. Harris has a fantastic record being the ex-Wesgro CEO. Hopefully, we won’t see another Spurs debacle in the future. * Michael Bagraim, Highlands Estate.

