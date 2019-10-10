LETTER: Time to send a broken Janusz Walus back to Poland









"Walus’ continued incarceration at the whim of the SACP and the widow of Chris Hani is not only disingenuous, it’s also illegal and vindictive," writes Colin Bosman. Picture: Joao Silva/AP The letter regarding Janusz Walus that no one wants to write is long overdue. Walus’ continued incarceration at the whim of the SACP and the widow of Chris Hani is not only disingenuous, it’s also illegal and vindictive. They are dictating to the courts. There’s no further point to make in keeping Walus in prison. Further jail time no longer serves any purpose other than revenge, and an attempt to force an already damaged and broken man to crawl on his hands and knees begging for forgiveness. As with Robert McBride, Walus was simply caught up in the madness that existed back then. The SACP is not a court of law but just a part of the release process, and it’s hoped that the court will see this. Here is the bottom line: most people don’t want Janusz Walus in our country. We don’t want to feed and clothe him at the expense of the state. We want to see the back of him.

He’s not one of us but a foreign national who was indoctrinated into believing communism was evil, as did so many apartheid hitmen, murderers and killers, many of whom walk free today.

History will show that Walus was wrong on all fronts, but history will also judge us harshly for kicking a man who is already on his knees.

Put Janusz Walus on the first available flight to Poland and let’s close the book on the matter.

* Colin Bosman, Newlands.

