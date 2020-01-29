The article went on to state that Tutu convinced the University of Johannesburg to end its relationship with the Ben Gurion University in Beersheba, Israel, as part of a boycott against Israeli Academic Institutions resembling the dark times when German Universities banned Jewish intellectuals.
Tutu has also demonised the “Jewish lobby” as “too powerful and scary”.
The list of Tutu’s anti-Semitic outbursts could fill this page.
I have no doubt Dietrich Bonhoeffer would not have allowed this unholy gathering at the Foundation. He would have been too ashamed.
* Chaim Myerson, Cape Town.
