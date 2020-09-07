LETTER: UIF still failing to address issues

by Michael Bagraim

I have literally spent the last five months and eight hours per day writing to now suspended commissioner Teboho Maruping about the various problems experienced by the workforce of South Africa.

The Cape Argus has reported on the various failings within the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF). To a large degree, Maruping, who was in charge of the UIF, has been missing in action. I have spent all those hours writing thousands of emails to the commissioner in vain. My success rate has only been one out of three of the claims.

Never does the commissioner come back to explain why the claim is incorrect, or why it has not even been acknowledged. I raised this issue in labour portfolio meetings where both the minister and the director-general were present.

It took the auditor-general to investigate these problems officially, before the minister was forced to suspend the commissioner. We now face a situation where the commissioner is suspended on full pay, and an acting-commissioner has to try and pick up the pieces.