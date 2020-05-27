LETTER: Unfair to brand Radio Tygerberg racist

With reference to "Radio Tygerberg criticised by Xhosa-speaking Christian listeners” (Cape Argus, Monday, May 25): It is totally unfair to accuse any community radio station asking presenters to record messages in order to protect the staff. I have done some presentations for Radio Tygerberg, including a dozen other radio stations. All of them have either put my presentations on hold until after the epidemic, or have asked me to do short pre-recorded messages. I fully understand this and I empathise with the radio stations that have lost most of their income due to the advertising revenue drop.

My experience with the faith-based community stations has always been incredibly positive and open to anyone regardless of race, religion, colour, creed etc.

What we should be doing is looking to try to support these community stations by not only listening to them but also considering small donations to keep them alive through this period.

* Michael Bagraim, Cape Town.

* Michael Bagraim, Cape Town.

Cape Argus





