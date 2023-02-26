LETTER: Upgrade will enhance access for fishers

The letter “Supposed upgrade for Broken Road is a downgrade” (Cape Argus, February 14) refers. The City is aware of the long cultural history of fishing from the broken Fisherman’s Lane and how important this structure is to the community. In 2019, the consulting engineers conducted a site inspection and geotechnical assessment of the sea wall that supports the road to determine whether the wall could be repaired.

Unfortunately, it was found that the wall was irreparable, and had to be reconstructed at a cost of R28.2million – this amount alone is about R8m more than we have budgeted for the whole project. Due to the outcomes of a cost benefit analysis, it was decided to demolish the broken road with its retaining wall, and instead formalise the link to the western parking area and provide generous access on to the beach. Therefore, we have decided to remove the derelict road, and provide steps to the beach from both the western and the eastern parking area. There will also be a pedestrian link through the berm (“dune”) to the beach which will allow the fishermen to access the beach with ease for angling.

The City’s R20.5m upgrade project will enhance access to the entire area for the fishermen. The braai area will get a complete upgrade which includes a play area for children, paved/tarred roads, as well as properly built braai facilities. To suggest that anyone has been driving along this road over the past 10 years is simply not true and the current toilet in the western parking area is derelict and has not been used in many years.

There is a well maintained and functional toilet 240m from the picnic and braai area. This distance is not excessive and is a similar distance from the middle of the beach to the nearest ablution block. Once this project is complete, the derelict road will no longer pose a public safety risk, and the public will once again have access to this entire section of coastline. * City of Cape Town Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment Eddie Andrews.

