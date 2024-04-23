LETTER: US and Israeli leaders are evil personified

by Yagyah Adams As this letter is written, the world is in chaos and chaos is strategically planned and orchestrated by a few people who seek to increase their wealth, and influence and who enjoy the suffering of others.

This is the only explanation that clarifies why suffering is constantly recreated and inspired by some. Millennia ago “evil personified” stood in the presence of God the Creator and declared that “evil” would do whatever was needed to mislead humans away from the worship of God the Creator and inspire chaos to prove to the Creator that humanity was unworthy of the status God gave humans. Evil can suggest/inspire/deceive/bully/arouse/instigate/motivate etc. This will be the defence of evil on judgement day when Evil declares that humans had “free will”, given by God.

Why are these words relevant? Last week the US gave Israel another $40 billion to kill more Palestinians while millions in the US were homeless and the US has a debt of $35 trillion. So, how can the US sponsor the Palestinian genocide with money it does not have? This is where “evil” is present. The US has no intention of paying its debt and thus seeks conflict with anyone who has resources so the US simply steal the resources of others. The US is currently the archetypal “evil” on the earth as it overtook the British and Germans etc who were once that evil personified.

For example, the British were liable for the death of 5 million in Bangladesh and India via starvation and the colonial partition process. With global colonialism and slavery, that number increases tenfold. The Germans created the Nazis and inspired the mass murder of 100 million during World War II, let us not forget how many Germany murdered in Africans during colonialism and its support of Israel. The US with its endless wars across South America, South Asia and the Middle East enjoys killing.

Netanyahu of Israel cannot kill Palestinians so easily without the help of the US, Britain, France and other Zionist Occupied Governments (ZOG). Israel is not financially or militarily capable of existing without outside help and Israel survives by occupying the governments of other nations. Israel uses its influence to blackmail for foreign funding and for protection while killing Palestinians. For example, the US pays Egyptian leaders billions to help Israel starve and kill Palestinians. The US threatens the Arab family regimes with democracy if they do not comply with Israeli instructions.

Finally, people forget, pray fast, etc, for personal benefit, and God does not need anything from anyone. However, God loves justice and those who establish justice are close to God. Everyone must establish justice and fight evil. The leadership of the US and Israel is evil personified. * Cllr Yagyah Adams, Cape Muslim Congress. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.