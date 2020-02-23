LETTER: Violent crimes tearing us and our communities apart









Tazne van Wyk's body was found in a stormwater pipe just outside Worcester. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA) The body of the missing Elsies River child, Tazne van Wyk, has been found in a storm water pipe outside Worcester. With the ongoing murders, rapes and other forms of atrocities against children and the vulnerable, what is it going to take to put an end to this scourge that is tearing our people, and more so, our communities, apart? I believe that serious thought has to go into finding another solution. The following are but a fraction of the comments and statements from the public that I’ve seen and read on Facebook and other social media pages. Will they reach the right people who will make the ultimate decisions?

OH. MY. GOSH!! When is this cruelty going to end?!?

Sick animal!! Imagine what that poor child had to endure? Not fair.

2 life sentences should be a minimum

Enough!!

We must never forget and never stop fighting back so that this type of scum never again cause hurt and pain like this again.

Death penalty! Please! It is the only way this evil deed will be feared.

Lock him up and throw away the key.

Waste of taxpayers’ money let him rot away!

He doesn’t deserve jail!

Hand him over to the public!

So sad can they make an example of the perpetrators /offender?

He should die. He isn’t human.

She was such a beautiful child.

She had her whole life ahead of her.

She was robbed.

He doesn’t deserve to live.

Absolutely horrific!

Wow!! This is beyond inhumane.

Court cases. When the families have to endure over and over again what has happened to their loved one(s).

He deserves the death penalty.

He confessed.

Get him sentenced as soon as possible.

STOP DRAGGING THE CASE

He is a dangerous offender. Hang this man, please

Please do not tell me NOT to say/write “BRING BACK THE DEATH PENALTY”. PLEASE BRING BACK THE DEATH PENALTY.

Tell me what solutions you can come up with.

* Rianna Wentzel, Grassy Park.

Cape Argus





