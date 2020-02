LETTER: Wage increase still too inadequate to sustain vulnerable employees









According to the Government Gazette, Regulation Gazette No 11041, Vol 656, dated February 17, No 43026, the national minimum wage is R20.76 for each ordinary hour worked with effect from March 1. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency (ANA) Archives Pay increase for farmworkers, domestic workers, Expanded Public Works Programme employees and learnership agreements from March 1, 2020 refers. According to the Government Gazette, Regulation Gazette No 11041, Vol 656, dated February 17, No 43026, the national minimum wage is R20.76 for each ordinary hour worked with effect from March 1. The minimum hourly rate for farmworkers is R18.68. The new domestic worker minimum wage increase will take effect from March 1. The domestic worker shall receive a minimum hourly rate of R15.57, across the board.

The minimum hourly rate for Expanded Public Works Programme employees is R11.42.

Workers who have concluded learnership agreements contemplated in Section 17 of the Skills Development Act, 1998 (Act No 97 of 1998), are entitled to the allowances contained in Schedule 2, of the National Minimum Wage.

The minimum wage increase continues to be marginal, which means that these workers will continue to eke out a living in these dire economic times.

These vulnerable employees do not have much to rejoice about in the forthcoming year and will continue to struggle to fight for their rights.

These current minimum hourly rates continue to be inadequate to financially sustain the employees and their families, on a month-to-month basis.

* Bernard Reisner, Cape Labour and Industrial Consultants, Oranjezicht.

