LETTER: We spent more than R30m on desalination plants, so what has happened to them?

It is reported that the Western Cape’s dams are on average 35.7% full (or empty). The dams in Cape Town are 53.6% full. Now, is there a panic? Do we need more water at this stage? Maybe we do. So if we don’t get enough rain soon will we have a serious problem? Well, what do the citizens out there think? My point is, isn’t it exactly for this reason that the CoCT embarked upon the idea of constructing and installing desalination plants? So, if there happen to be very low dams, aren’t the plants supposed to kick in? Are they functioning? Are they ready? Are they in an operational state? They should be. We spent over R30 million on their construction, so was that money down the drain or what? Money wasted?

City of Cape Town - please, I need a response. With that amount of citizens’ tax payments used (or abused), we certainly need answers!

I have been addressing this issue for quite a while now, and it is high time the City did some explaining.

1. Are the desalination plants as they presently stand out there, ready to serve as they are designed and constructed to?

2. Are they presently providing us with water?

3. Are the desalination plants dead in the water?

If the City is unable to address this issue, which at this stage is very, very worrying, then the time has come for ratepayers to get vocal.

My opinion? We have been conned. It is time to litigate.

* Ebrahim Wydeman, Surrey Estate

