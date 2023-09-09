LETTER: Where’s the righteous indignation about non-compliant shacks in Imizamo Yethu?

Amusing display of righteous indignation from Roscoe Jacobs (Cape Argus, August 31 - “A week without power after tree falls on shacks in Imizamo Yethu” ) about the tree falling on the shacks in Imizamo Yethu, and taking down the electricity lines.

One wonders if there was the same indignation about those shacks (and electrical lines) not complying with City planning requirements? Probably not; as the usual approach is for land invaders NOT to consult with the City about where would be safe to erect a home – but then to expect the City to help them when the need for help could have been avoided with a bit of consultation.