LETTER: Why am I struggling for a job at 38? What am I doing wrong?

I am 38-years-old, a mother of three, and I’d like to share my story. I matriculated in 1998 and have been working since. Two years ago I decided to pursue my studies so I left my job and enrolled full-time at Northlink College. I’ve recently completed my studies in financial management with excellent grades and I’ve been struggling for the past three months to find a job. I went for my first interview in November, and as much as the interviewer loved my experience, knowledge and skills, the one thing that bothered me was what she had to say when it came to my age. I applied for an internship, but the interviewer said that because of my age companies won’t hire me as an intern, because should they appoint me in a permanent position after the internship, they would lose their BEE points. That threw me off completely. During the interview she made me feel I was the right fit for them. Unfortunately they chose somebody younger - about 11 years younger.

For more than a week, I stopped all applications. After about two weeks I started looking for a normal position. I decided to just apply for anything in finance or administration, which I am more experienced in.

It’s been more than three months. I constantly receive calls from recruiters but never get any response after I’ve sent my documents. I’m registered on websites of recruitment agencies, companies, all the different government websites. I’ve done hundreds of applications but still no luck.

During my job search I’ve realised that there aren’t many opportunities for people in my position: parents who had to wait for an opportunity to pursue their dreams of obtaining a qualification.

Why are there no companies that offer internships for people older than 35? I’ve always worked very hard and sort of had to work my way up, since at the time I only had my matric certificate.

I’ve finally managed to make that sacrifice to go and study full-time. This was all thanks to the support of my partner who had to carry the financial burden while I’m unemployed and studying.

I worked hard during my studies and received 10 distinctions over the duration of my course. I’m a top achiever and even received a 100% pass in CFS (computerised financial systems) in my final semester.

My question now is: What opportunities are there for me to either complete an internship that has no age criteria, or to get a permanent position to pursue a career in finance?

I’m an asset, not a liability. I just need an opportunity to prove my abilities.

If this message reaches a business owner, director, even a minister, I would like to hear from somebody in authority. What am I doing wrong? Why am I not being employed? I mean, I’ve over 20 years of working experience in various fields, mostly admin and finance, so why is it so difficult for me now to find a job after I’ve completed my studies?

* Beatrice Mortlock, Kuils River.

