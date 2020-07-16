LETTER: Why did Eskom not fix problems in March?

Eskom is our winter of discontent

I am astounded that Eskom has the audacity to implement load shedding during these winter months and while the country is suffering from the Covid-19 virus. I am astounded that Eskom has the audacity to implement load shedding during these winter months and while the country is suffering from the Covid-19 virus. They should be ashamed of themselves after having four months to fix all their problems, but alas I don’t know what the workers and technicians have been doing all this time, as now they find every excuse in the book to implement load shedding and make the whole country suffer and be in darkness in these tough times. We do not deserve this, but what do you expect from Eskom after all the corruption going on there, and they still expect us to pay increased electricity tariffs.

Businesses stand to lose more money because of this.

Privatise all the state-owned enterprises now or they will all collapse soon.

* IJ Saks, Table View.

Why did Eskom not fix problems in March?

Eskom has once again decided to implement load shedding as the utility claims to deal with a constrained generation system.

Load shedding has become frustrating for consumers as it disrupts businesses, lives and damages technical equipment and household appliances.

Moreover, as the Covid-19 virus continues to bite harder in multiple ways like job losses and cuts, and some schools and universities in the country have switched over to remote learning, load shedding also affects students and teachers and disrupts learning and teaching.

In addition, power cuts could prove catastrophic in the health-care environment, especially with this current coronavirus challenge, many patients in hospitals are on life support machines, load shedding burdens services during periods of load shedding.

The Covid-19 stress and the prolonged or frequent loss of basic services such as power outages will add to psychological issues and worsen mental health conditions.

Why did Eskom not maintain the plants and fix the problems while we were in lockdown during March, April and May and not using much electricity?

* Mohamed Saeed, Pietermaritzburg

