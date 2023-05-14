LETTER: Why do logic and reason, education and skills development matter

by Yagyah Adams One of the key reasons why Africa in general, and South Africa in particular, cannot compete with Asia is the logic of statistics. Half of planet Earth actually lives in China, India and the nearby localities.

Asians are more educated, eager and work harder than Africans. This is a reality and cannot be disregarded. Many among us enjoy engaging in unrealistic and fanciful debates that add no value and we then become emotional. The truth is that China, India and most of Asia do not care about Africa as they have their own issues. They are no different to Europe or Britain, who colonised Africa.

Africa has few friends and as long as Africans do not behave responsibly Africans will remain servants and slaves. It does not matter if the exploiter is British, European, American, Chinese or Indian, etc. Africa must help itself and only rational, educated, skilled and honest leadership can save Africa. Africa’s historic relationship with Britain, Europe and the US, etc, are awkward as it suggests that they are generally racist, cruel and unjust in their overall interaction.

Although we have limited direct historic interaction with China and Russia, their often inhumanity towards their own people is frightening. Thus, Africa must look towards God and itself for salvation since others are likely to only benefit themselves. This suggests Africans must be honest with themselves and their ability. We must be realistic about what is viable and stop debating anything that has no material or long-term value. For example, our public spaces, suburbs and cities are overrun with vagrant camps and criminals who use homelessness as a cover for crime. Yet, whenever our municipalities want to remove these ugly sites our efforts are overtaken in the courts by a handful that frustrates regular tax and ratepayers.

We must ask, on whose side are the law and courts? Do they protect the majority tax and ratepayers? Do they protect the “concept of law” removed from people or do they serve the vagrants/criminals? How can we build a progressive Africa when we struggle to move vagrants and crooks who defecate and urinate in public spaces? How must we save Africa when we cannot protect kids from criminals? Our leaders must stop talking about foreign investment, etc, since they sound stupid. Without logic, education and skills, Africa remains a global joke. We can stop being a joke only when we stop voting for criminals and fools as political leaders.

Those who want to arrest Russian leader Vladimir Putin must ask themselves if it isn't easier to arrest the drug dealers in Manenberg and Hanover Park that have been selling drugs for decades. * Cllr Yagyah Adams, Cape Muslim Congress.