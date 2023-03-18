LETTER: Why the double standards from the ANC government?

Although we have taken our rightful place on the world stage, the ANC are showing themselves to be politically naive. Their error, as time will show, is their arrogance in thinking they were the only saviours of our country being governed by the previous National Party, whose abysmal policy was based on dividing, as opposed to uniting. As great a man as he was, Nelson Mandela made a human error in being persuaded to align the ANC with communist agents. Robert Sobukwe was wise enough to realise that the agents of communism had their own agenda and was in fact a European import which was not suited to an African style of living.

Sobukwe has been proved 100% correct post-1994 – capitalism is dominating the playing field with its dark side rising to the fore, namely nepotism and corruption. Let’s give the ANC credit for following a path of true democracy with their acceptance of fostering freedom of speech. So why are they aligning themselves with two countries that vehemently oppose this pillar of democracy? Both Russia and China have a history of incarcerating any person who exercises this particular democratic ideal. Surely this must sound familiar to the ANC, whose members had suffered the same fate? While now buddying up to Russia and China, we are turning our backs on Israel. Without delving into these vexing problems, have we closed our embassy or condemned China for their inhuman treatment of the Uyghurs? Have we voiced a protest to Russia’s unjust invasion of Ukraine? The answer is a big no, and we should hang our heads in shame for our lack of courage.

What is courage? It is Houghton’s Helen Suzman, who voiced a lone protest in the previous NP-majority Parliament against the treatment of another courageous person – Sobukwe. Both of them were extra-courageous. * Patrick Dacey, Northwold. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.