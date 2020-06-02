LETTER: Why was R500 bail granted to suspect in learner's fatal stabbing?

An open letter to the station commander at Kirstenhof police station and the chief prosecutor, Wynberg Regional Magistrate's Court: On March 13, one of our learners, Jacy Lee Martin, a 16-year-old, was brutally stabbed to death. By all accounts, the circumstances indicated that this boy tried to defend a woman who was being assaulted. The perpetrator was identified and arrested. The Heathfield High community has been shocked to learn that the accused in this brutal murder has been granted bail of R500. We are aware of the rights of the accused, but demand to know what criteria were used to allow this person to qualify for bail; and how come the bail was set at the ridiculously low amount of R500?

We would also like to know what the investigating officer’s input was with regard to this individual being granted bail. A speedy reply to this letter would be appreciated

* W Neumann, Principal, Heathfield High School.

