"The murder of an 8-year old girl, allegedly by a man out on parole on the Cape Flats, highlights the absurdity of both the justice system and the prison system." Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA) The following letter is in response to, "The law has failed us, says Tazne van Wyk’s father":

The murder of an 8-year old girl, allegedly by a man out on parole on the Cape Flats, highlights the absurdity of both the justice system and the prison system. Firstly, the parolee had been missing for almost a year, without reporting in. Why did the authorities, spearheaded by his parole officer, not hunt him down when he defaulted on his parole conditions? They waited until he killed someone before they started looking for him. Secondly, when he was placed on parole he traded his cushy prison life for a wendy house in someone’s backyard with no job, no prospects, no future, and living on handouts.

So now he will return to prison to enjoy a warm bed, three meals a day, TV , medical facilities, companionship, gym facilities etc.

Baying for the accused’s blood by the crowds of people outside court this week solves nothing and serves no purpose because the accused has achieved his goal by ensuring his return to prison.

The system is broken. A comfortable life in prison is neither a punishment nor a deterrent to crime.

* Colin Bosman, Newlands

