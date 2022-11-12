LETTER: Women are also to blame for GBV-F

I do understand that, in our country, there is a problem of men acting violently towards women, and this is more prevalent among black and coloured people. But what is not true is that GBV is a pandemic. GBV is not a pandemic in South Africa, and we must call out this political propaganda and narrative, whose only aim is to sweeten the rotten image of the government.

The fact that we isolate GBV from general violence and then underplay the high rates of violence between men needs legal action. I have been observing this nonsense for a long time and think it is time the politicians are taken to task. The origins of GBV today can be directly linked to political scientism and the present social conditions and most importantly, the nature of violence in our societies. GBV is not a creation and work of men alone, but of women as well. Women are as much responsible for GBV as men. By this, I do not say that the female victims of GBV at the hands of men are to blame or deserving victims. What I am saying is that from the nature of how violent our society is, one aspect of this violence is domestic and affects mainly women, but the role of women can be identified in nurturing this behaviour in boys and formulating it in men.

And this cannot be separated from the general violence of cultures and spirituality of South African men and women. Women are also violent. In fact, while the GBV we talk about the most is physical, the emotional and spiritual is being ignored and perpetuated by women against men. Women also falsely accuse men legally and use their financial power in empowerment programmes to oppress many vulnerable and well-meaning males. Women nurture violence in males through their behaviour toward boys and stepchildren. In addition, women kill more children than men in this country, and involve witchcraft in homes to gain control of men, which can cause highly adverse and violent outcomes.

The only reason the government maintains the GBV narrative is to ensure that the female vote can keep a failing ruling class in power, blackmail society, and stubborn men into warming up an ANC woman presidential candidate, and accuse men as well as paralyse male political activism. To say that GBV is a pandemic is an insult, as violence against women is nothing when compared to the violence against men, and by women and men against the proper development of the black male child in particular. The government must be taken to court over this propaganda together with the justice system and minister, as it aims to use one aspect of a problem for political and selfish purposes.

The deep social and emotional wounds between black men and women were theologically and politically established by racial oppression, and entrenched by economic depravity. * Khotso KD Moleko, Bloemfontein. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.