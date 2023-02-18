LETTER: ‘You have failed yourself, the collective and heaven above’

I said it before and will say it again, nobody is perfect and we all err. That is why the Torah, Bible and Qur’an confirm that divine mercy is immeasurable. Sadly, human mercy is extremely limited. We are weak and repeat making mistakes and that is what oddly makes us more human. It was said, if the Creator wanted perfect humans, we would have been created perfectly. We err and must always seek mercy which is part of the divine project. This awareness is vital for many reasons.

For example, we react out of anger, malice, cruelty, irritation, etc. Unfortunately, this behaviour will not be a valid excuse on judgement day as behaviour must be guided by the Torah, Bible or Qur’an, etc. Also, since life is not perfect we must note, the Creator will test us. Some may question the reason but that is not the point as we are subject to divine authority and heaven has terms and conditions. The point is, situations will arise that will challenge our ability to behave. This test of integrity may be our own actions or a divine test from above.

For example, the message is obvious when you are a leader of people but only benefit yourself, while the majority cannot afford food, water or shelter. You have failed yourself, the collective and heaven above. When a leader (religious, political, social and so on) claims to work in the interest of a collective there must be results. Results may vary or take time but the less fortunate must benefit. When a leader has authority for years and there are limited results, that leadership has failed and must be replaced with others that could yield better results. When a leader clings to authority and does not want others to improve the condition of the collective, that leader has chosen him/herself above the collective and that is against the divine order.

When negative energy arises and you defy the need of the collective, your journey to the Creator is in danger. Protecting your return journey and rejecting negative energy is a challenge. Individual success or failure and what you present to the Creator in terms of good deeds can and will be measured. We must all choose wisely since everything in this life has a result in the afterlife.

Omar, the second Caliph of Islam, said, do not look at the prayer of a person but study the behaviour when the person has authority over others. Today, we have many performers/ actors in political, religious and business authorities. They are turning society into a circus, with costly displays of nothingness. * Cape Muslim Congress councillor Yagyah Adams.

