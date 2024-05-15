LETTER: Zionism hijacked and is choking authentic Judaism

Judaism is the religion of the Jewish people. Zionism is not a religion but a cult based on a political theory that seeks to replace Judaism with a fake racist, nationalistic and militant anti-Jewish stereotype. For example, King David’s mother was a Moabite and not racially and ethnically a Jew as Zionists would want us to believe. The truth is that the ancestors of King David converted to the religion of Judaism. Historically, anyone who accepts the commandments that Moses brought from Mount Sinai is a Jew.

Being a Jew is a job description as defined by God and is not linked to an ethnicity and race, etc. Ironically many Zionists are assimilated Jews and looked at Jews in the way that anti-Semites viewed Jews. For example, Theodore Herzl a founder of Zionism, on a personal level reviled poor Jews and wanted to change Jews to avoid anti-Semitism as he believed Jews were liable for their abuse. Historically the identity crises of Jews were also inspired by racist Europeans with relentless pogroms, abuse and bias. Zionism created the idea of Jews as a nationality which ironically began taking shape only in the 1800. Before this, Jews did not consider themselves a nationality but only a religion.

Many do not even know that Jews were historically only united by faith and did not share much else. Zionism created a non-existent flag, a common language and a culture as the difference between a Russian and Moroccan Jew was vast. Thus Modern Hebrew was created by the Zionists as it did not exist for 2000 years. History suggests the concept of Israel had to be made as it did not exist. Palestinians and authentic Jews lived in shared communities for more than 2000 years and Islam and Judaism flourished as both religions recognised the common divine unity of God and Creation.

The current violence was initiated when Eastern Europeans like Benjamin Netanyahu and his bloodthirsty godless associates migrated to the Holy Land from Poland and Russia etc. after the 1930s. For example, Sephardic and Mizrahi Jews and Muslims have lived in relative peace since the onset of Islam about 1400 years ago. In Jerusalem, they lived in the same streets and Muslims looked after Jewish kids when Jewish moms went to shopping and shul etc. If anyone thinks that I am making up facts, please YouTube Orthodox Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro or contact him and listen for yourself. *Cllr Yagyah Adams, Cape Muslim Congress.

