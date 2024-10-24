LETTER: Zionists, not Jews are waging a genocide against Palestinians

I refer to the letter to the editor from the SAJBD authored by Daniel Bloch (October 16) who seem to be taking it in turns to respond to letters regarding the incident of the 27 September with a Mr Jacobson (LETTER: The SAJBD has never, and will never support a genocide). I note that both authors of these letters were not present on the day of the incident and have based their version of events on second information and gratuitous fiction derived from a very colourful imagination.

The letter illustrates how the Zionist movement readily present inaccurate accounts about their supposed victimhood. Mr Bloch should note that there is sufficient video footage to counter the accusations that he makes and in that respect, we note that the member of the SAJBD who was supposedly assaulted has also published a rather dramatic account of the events which again was filled with inaccuracies and blatant lies. This is typical of Zionist Hasbara. The general propaganda of supposed current day genocide against Zionist is as farfetched as the Yeti sightings but I note that Mr Bloch uses the term Zionist and not Jews. In this respect the pro-Palestinian movements do accuse Zionist rather than Jews of waging a genocide against Palestinians. The distinction is widely accepted as there are many Jews who are part of the Free Palestine movements. I have no doubt that all Zionist at the SAJBD are supportive of the actions taken by Israel and if Mr Bloch claims that all members of the SAJBD are Zionist who are supportive of the Israeli government then the SAJBD should be proscribed for supporting acts of terror and genocide as carried out by the Israeli Occupation Forces or IDF.

Aiding and propagating terrorism or genocide against defenceless people should be a criminal offence and I call on the SAPS to open up an investigation into the SAJBD to ascertain their links to the IDF. If any of its members are members of the IDF then this should lead to criminal charges. I therefore dismiss Mr Bloch’s response with all the contempt that it deserves. * Shireen N, Cape Town.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media. Cape Argus Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected].