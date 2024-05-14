LETTERS: ‘ANC – the con of the century’ vs ‘DA not getting my vote’

‘ANC – the con of the century’ by IJ Saks

The ANC has conned the country to stay in power by ensuring there was no load shedding the month before the election. I will bet my bottom dime that after the election, load shedding will resume again, and all the people who voted for them will feel aggrieved by this con. They are so desperate to cling to power that Eskom has resorted to burning millions of rand in diesel to keep the lights on at the taxpayers’ expense.

The ANC will be judged by their acts of indecisiveness and will pay the price in the end, as we are all not as stupid as they think we are. If we don’t get change now, SA will be doomed forever. * IJ Saks, Table View. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

‘DA not getting my vote’ by Ebrahim Wydeman

I have been trying since April 22 to get our ward councillor Anthony Moses to respond positively to my request for tidying up outside my property. A simple “yes, okay” or “sorry, no” is not forthcoming. What else has to be done to be communicated to admirably by councillor Moses? He just accepted my request and passed it on to whoever. My request is languishing somewhere in someone’s “waiting list” bin.

Am I going to be successful here? I certainly don’t think so. Not with councillor Moses handling my request. It’s election time and the DA is certainly not getting my vote. * Ebrahim Wydeman, Parktown. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media