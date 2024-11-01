LETTERS: Placing the facts on paper and discussing Israel-Palestine developments

LETTER: How does SA sniper sleep peacefully at night? by Adiel Ismail

According to an article on Aaron Bayhack, a 22-year-old Sandton man, was part of an elite Israeli sniper unit accused of despicable war crimes against unarmed Palestinians. His actions beg the question, what type of human being will kill unarmed civilians and then continue his life as normal? How could he have murdered unarmed Palestinians and then still sleep peacefully at night? When I saw the murderous actions of the honeyguide hatchling, I wondered whether the unlawful killings by the elite Israeli snipers could be explained similarly.

The mother honeyguide bird of lays a single egg in the nest of a beeeater bird deep inside a burrow. The honeyguide egg must hatch first. The bee eater’s hatchling who instinctively seeks the protection of its supposed sibling is then attacked indiscriminately by the honeyguide chick who uses its hooked beak until it eventually succumbs to its injuries. This despicable action guarantees the honey guide the sole monopoly of the food supply. Two weeks later, the honey guide’s hooked beak and aggression disappear. When it leaves the dark burrow, it also sheds its dark side and changes into the lovable honeyguide who will look for a human being and guide it to the location of honey stored high up in tree trunks. The honey guide is then rewarded with a chunk of beeswax and honey.

Like the honeyguide chick, are the murderous actions of the young snipers of the elite Israeli unit executed instinctively, triggered through an evolutionary process? You be the judge. * Adiel Ismail, Mountview. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

LETTER: Many of us have not slept since October 7, 2023 You are wondering how the Sniper from the IDF sleeps at night? (Adiel Ismail, “How does SA sniper sleep at night?”, October 22, 2024).

Have you given a thought to the vile slaughter of humans that took place on 7 October 2023 Babies beheaded! Burnt to death! Parents killed Women raped!

Over 100 hostages still not free including two little children “Hello Adiel Ismail” Who started this war?

Are you aware that Arms and Ammunition are stored in Civilian Homes and under Hospitals ? Many of us have not slept at night since the 7 October 2023 * Y Sax, Century City.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media. LETTER: Placing the facts on paper

The view of Y. Sax expressed in “Many of us not slept since October 7, 2023”(October 29, 2024), emphasises the twisted views of Zionists. The Israelis are concerned about a few hundred people that were killed on 7 October 2023, but conveniently forget that to date almost 50,000 innocent women and children have been killed by the IDF in Gaza and Lebanon and this number is increasing daily by a few tens. And more than 100,000 Palestinians have been injured and maimed! Not that the lives of the Israelis are valued less than that of the Palestinians. But comparing the lives lost of 1000 people is no comparison with that of more than 50,000! Especially if one considers that some of the Israelis killed on 7 October were at the hands of the IDF, with the activation of the Hannibal Directive.

Moreover, several Israeli survivors of the 7 October atrocities have stated that the IDF bombed their homes in the kibbutzs. Sax will most probably deny these indisputable facts. Note, that no babies were beheaded. Check your facts! Google for the retraction of President Biden’s utterances of “40 babies were beheaded”. But the Zionists ignore the facts. Further, the IDF has provided not an iota of evidence of the women that were raped. All the hostages released could only speak good of the way Hamas treated them. The same cannot be said about the despicable treatment meted out by the IDF to thousands of Palestinians, including young children, imprisoned without charge or trial.

How can we forget how the Israelis attacked the IDF soldiers in a bid to free the soldiers who were responsible for raping a Palestinian while in their custody. What kind of people would support the perpetrators and not the victims? The world would have known the facts had the IDF allowed independent journalists into Gaza. However, the IDF made sure that local journalists were killed so that the truth could not be revealed and so that the IDF could continue spewing its propaganda throughout the world. We would also not have seen the ammunition - planted conveniently under hospitals and in X-ray machines – had the IDF allowed independent journalists into Gaza. Sax, are you aware that at least 234 Palestinians were killed before 7 October 2023 in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, with Israeli forces responsible for most of these deaths? Sax, did you ever consider how the relatives of these Palestinians murdered by the IDF slept?

Sax, please familiarise yourself with the facts before you put pen to paper. * Adiel Ismail, Mountview. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

LETTER: Some of us don’t fall for Israeli propaganda A letter by Y Sax (Many of us have not slept since October 7, October 29, 2024), in which she implies that the hostilities in the Holy Land started on 7 October, refers. The “beheaded babies” have been proven to be a lie.

Israel set the stage for terrorism during the mandate, when the IRGUN and HAGANAH gangs who became the IDF, executed terrorist acts against Palestinians and even against their benefactors, the British. The British headquarters were bombed, soldiers were hanged, railways blown up, paratroopers murdered in their beds, and Lord Moyne and his driver Cpl. Fuller assassinated while England was fighting against Hitler. These acts of terrorism are documented in the PhD at Oxford University by Bruce Hoffman, titled “Jewish terrorism and the British in Palestine 1939-1947”. In 1953 Israel also tried their luck at bombing civilians with the Lavon Affair, and succeeded in murdering dozens of USA sailors when they (Israel) deliberately torpedoed and sunk the USS LIBERTY in 1967. Since 1948 Israel had been practicing the Nakba against the Palestinians, including Palestinian Christians. The previous inhabitants of Iqrit, for example, are in refugee camps in Lebanon. All so that the immigrants could take over the family homes of the Palestinians.

As per PLAN DALET, Israel wants the entire land to themselves, and non -Jewish families who have a history of hundreds of years there, have to die, or move. Otherwise, it can’t be a pure Jewish state. Rachel Corrie was plowed into the ground when she tried to prevent Israel from demolishing the homes of Palestinians. All because Israel wants everything for themselves. Many Jewish historians, such as Norman Finkelstein and Ilan Pappe (whose book, “The ethnic cleansing of Palestine”, in its 24th imprint since 2006) expose the occupation for its cruelty against the Palestinians. The Israeli form of Apartheid has been exposed by various leaders, I.e. Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nelson Mandela, and Andy Clarno, in his scholarly work, “Neoliberal Apartheid. Palestine/Israel and South Africa after 1994”.

“The Palestine laboratory” by Antony Loewenstein, exposes howIsrael has been testing weapons on Palestinians, in order to market those as battle-tested. This was clear from the footage for drone effectiveness at the Paris Airshow in 2009. Loewenstein won the Walkley Book Award, which is the Australian equivalent of the Pulitzer Prize. Israel also supplied Vladimir Putin with Cellibrite spyware. Lastly, is given a free hand against the Palestinians, as per organisations such as AIPAC. Once again, Ilan Pappe has risen to the occasion to illustrate this in his book, “Lobbying for Israel on both sides of the Atlantic”.

Sax must be under the impression that nobody reads documents by Amnesty International, Doctors without borders, and prolific writers. We also follow the likes of Chris Hedges. Some of us do, and we don’t fall for the HASBARA propaganda of Israel. It DID NOT start in 7 October. * Dr. E. Ross, Cape Town.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media. Cape Argus