In the doctor’s waiting room the other day one of the patients said to the receptionist, “Just to update your records, I no longer have a landline. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA) In the doctor’s waiting room the other day one of the patients said to the receptionist, “Just to update your records, I no longer have a landline. “I have given up my Telkom line and just use my cellphone now.” This prompted two other patients to say: “Oh yes, me too. You can delete my Telkom number from your records.” A general conversation followed and everyone agreed that the new “wi-fi” phones were almost worthless. For a start, they ring so quietly you can’t hear them unless you’re in the same room. They seem to be flimsy, cheap and nasty things. (I have not met anybody who thinks they’re better than the old ones.) In this new South Africa of ours our lives are changing in many ways, some of which would have been unthinkable a couple of years ago. One of my friends has sold her car and decided it makes more economic sense to rely on the Uber service for transport. For short trips to the local shops she’ll use her electric bicycle. “Ninety percent of the time my car just sat in the garage taking up space,” she says, “but I had to pay an annual licence fee and big insurance premiums and regular service charges whether I used it or not.”

Now she will save all those fixed costs and use that money to pay for an Uber only when she needs it. It makes sense.

Several people I know have put their homes on the market and decided to rent a flat instead. They will no longer have to pay municipal rates or house insurance, and if a pipe bursts or the roof leaks it will not be their problem.

“I’ll just call the landlord and say ‘Fix it’.” One person said: “The ANC government wants to be able to ‘expropriate’ property without compensation.

“In ordinary language that used to be called stealing. I see no point in owning anything that may be taken away at the whim of a politician.”

In any case, the whole idea of property ownership is an interesting subject for debate because property lasts longer than humans do.

When you buy a house - whether it’s a mansion in Bishopscourt or a shack in Khayelitsha - you’re actually only obtaining the right to look after it and keep it in good condition until you eventually have to hand it over to the next “owner”.

Whether you leave it to your children or sell it (or the government steals it), the property will still be there long after you’re dead and forgotten. I think many South Africans are fast changing their ideas about owning stuff.

Last Laugh

The newly wed couple had their first quarrel, and in a fit of angry passion she announced: “I’m going home to mother.”

Calmly he took out his wallet and counted out a fistful of notes. “Here you are then. I’ll pay for your plane ticket.”

She counted the money and then snapped: “This is not enough for a return ticket.”

* "Tavern of the Seas" is a daily column written in the Cape Argus by David Biggs. Biggs can be contacted at [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.