“I have given up my Telkom line and just use my cellphone now.” This prompted two other patients to say: “Oh yes, me too. You can delete my Telkom number from your records.” A general conversation followed and everyone agreed that the new “wi-fi” phones were almost worthless.
For a start, they ring so quietly you can’t hear them unless you’re in the same room. They seem to be flimsy, cheap and nasty things. (I have not met anybody who thinks they’re better than the old ones.)
In this new South Africa of ours our lives are changing in many ways, some of which would have been unthinkable a couple of years ago. One of my friends has sold her car and decided it makes more economic sense to rely on the Uber service for transport.
For short trips to the local shops she’ll use her electric bicycle. “Ninety percent of the time my car just sat in the garage taking up space,” she says, “but I had to pay an annual licence fee and big insurance premiums and regular service charges whether I used it or not.”