Litter and dirt breeds violence on the Cape Flats









UNHYGIENIC and dirty streets are conducive to violence, which is linked to human dignity, and if one’s dignity is offended then violence is present, the writer says. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) For the first time in living memory, I felt the joy of feeling truly safe when I was in Russia earlier this year. I was able to walk around late at night and did not feel threatened or in danger at any time. I was again reminded of this feeling when I met Professor Victoria Pechkovskaya of the prestigious Moscow State University when she was in Cape Town at the end of last month. Victoria, who is a futurist, is married to a South African. She is a dean of the Graduate School of Management and Innovation at the largest university in Russia, founded in 1755. Her professional and academic duties require her to look to future trends in the global economy, and align research and the academic project to access those opportunities.

I pondered the triggers that re-awakened those feelings of tranquillity. I realised that Victoria re-ignited my positive experience and memory of Russia.

There are many theories that speak to the relationship between violence and the physical environment.

Typically, there are four major sets of physical features which should be considered in vulnerable communities such as housing design or block layout, land-use and circulation patterns, resident-generated spatial ideas, and physical deterioration.

I am in celebration of that momentary sense of tranquillity and a complete absence of fear.

I had experienced the meaning of peace as a state of tranquillity that includes freedom from violence and the fear of violence. It was an inner peace that was matched by the external conditions that did not induce threats to my human security.

It was a wonderful feeling and a rare time of ecstasy, which every person deserves.

I observed that the streets in Moscow were always clean and the same was true for my experience in the city of Yekaterinburg: clean streets, and trees and flowers everywhere

There is a saying that cleanliness is next to Godliness. Unhygienic and dirty streets signify conditions that are violent.

Violence is linked to human dignity, and if one’s dignity is offended then violence is present. This is one action where individuals and groups can take the lead to clean up the community.

The Kensington-Factreton Residents and Ratepayers Association have a community clean-up project guided by Leslie Swartz, who for years has led that campaign. Projects like those are needed throughout communities.

Dirt is depressing, and one of the regrettable common features of poor and working-class communities is the extent to which litter lies around. Children play in the dirt and this is unhealthy.

While it is true that refuse removal can be more efficient and more bags can be given to households, the ultimate responsibility is with the parents and children to keep their living spaces clean.

I work on the Cape Flats and I am always saddened that parents allow their children to play among broken bottles, scattered glass, and refuse. Such conditions are offensive to the human dignity of everyone affected. These conditions of violence can be remedied, and there is no need to wait for the government or the City of Cape Town to remove the dirt.

Overlay these realities to the direct violence in the Western Cape, and the sense of urgency is accelerated.

The latest data from the SAPS paints a grim picture of blood-letting in the Western Cape. Over the past two years, there were 92355 crimes against women and children; 3828 murders; and 3974 attempted murders.

Brian Williams

Eight of the 10 worst areas for sexual offences and contact crimes in South Africa are in the Western Cape, as well as seven out of the 10 worst places for drug-related crimes.

These statistics exclude other typologies of crime. These negative multipliers create intra-conflicts, and it is therefore not surprising that people are in a constant state of anger. This unresolved anger produces short fuses which make for explosive decision-making, usually with deadly consequences.

There are no easy solutions, but to have peace and feel safe in one’s community is a fundamental human right.

My experience in Russia reaffirmed the importance of the physical environment and beautification.

Cleanliness and colour can brighten the external indicators, and help with the creation of conditions for harmony.

The built environment is one of the ways that we understand the world and the prevention of violence can be assisted through environmental designs for peace.

Multiply peace messages on a regular and consistent basis. Show that positive role models exist within vulnerable communities.

They should be encouraged to play a role to show that violence is a choice, and that alternatives exist. A healthy environment has a significant peace dividend, and visible signs of peace and reminders about the value of peace are important.

There is a direct responsibility for community members to ensure that they create peace and beauty around them, using strategic partners.

* Brian Williams is a visiting professor in peace, mediation and labour relations at the University of the Sacred Heart, Gulu in Uganda; the chief executive of Williams Labour Law and Mediation; and Thought Leader Award-Recipient for 2018 (Black Management Forum).

