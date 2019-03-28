POWER outages are impacting the country negatively. This and rampant corruption could cost the ANC during elections. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Eskom’s load shedding is not only bringing chaos into our lives, but is also costing the economy billions. Small businesses that do not have the financial capacity to invest in electricity generators are more affected than big businesses by late announcements of the load-shedding schedules.

Last week Sunday, our electricity was off for 7.5 hours.

Unlike businesses that can return items to the supplier for a full refund that go off before its projected shelf life, we as residents must absorb such wastage into our already extremely tight budgets. The City of Cape Town charges us, residents, a home user charge of R150 per month for continuous supply of electricity.

Understandably, if the electricity supply is interrupted, as is presently witnessed, then we as residents have the right to be refunded for the times that no electricity is supplied to our homes.

As an example, if a household experienced a single session of load shedding of 2.5 hours per day for the entire month, then a refund is due to this resident. The ratio when electricity was not available must be calculated as 0.104 (=2.5 hours * 30 days) /(24 hours * 30 days). The refund on R150 is calculated as R15.60 (=0.104 * R150).

I have had enough of the incompetence of all service providers, including the City and would insist on my refund for the failure of the City to provide uninterrupted electricity supply to my home.

Although this could become a small victory, it should be seen as a victory against a Goliath, that has been ripping us off for far too long.

How many of the readers will join me in enforcing our rights in this matter?

* Adiel Ismail, Mount View

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.