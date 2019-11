Make the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence count









File Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency For years now, the SAPS has over this period advertised the project 16 Day of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence against women and children, which is activated from November 25 to December 10. Everyone is encouraged to break the silence and report or prevent crime against women and children. Much advertising is done via all media channels and displays by the police and organisation at various venues. One favourite medium is the distribution of pamphlets highlighting the 16 Days of Activism. Our president recently lauded the “Enough is Enough” plea to stop the violence against women in South Africa.

After many years of hearing allegations that some victims’ complaints are being ignored, and until recently as November 11, I received a report from Freedom Park informal settlement in Ottery of a young man of 17 years who broke his mother’s arm and set her shack alight; and the police allegedly told her she and her son must “sort it out because he is a minor” and so no case of arson and assault was opened.

One hears here in the Cape Flats that the 16 Days of Activism against crime against women and children is well launched in the public, but what fails them is that some officials in the law enforcement agencies, the justice system and social development fail or refrain from enforcing the publicly-declared help the victims will receive from some officials, as mentioned .

There is still time until November 25 so that the heads of department involved in the promises of prevention and justice outlined in the 16 Days of Activism against crime against women and children can instruct their officials that there will be consequences in line with criminal and departmental actions, if they fail to take complaints, investigate complaints and deal with complaints in the halls of justice.

The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence needs a paragraph where information details and contact numbers are supplied to the public, to use if officials do not give victims the service they are promised.

* Keith Blake, Ottery.

