Managing returning to work during Covid-19 pandemic

With the advent of level 3 many, many employees return to work with an enormous amount of trepidation. I have had literally hundreds of queries with regard to who must return to work, who can refuse to return to work and who can demand special precautions because of their comorbidities. Obviously new labour protocols are being developed all the time and with the advent of employees returning to work there will be many disputes, misunderstandings and unfortunate litigation. The reality is that employees returning to work must be fully enlightened as to what the employer has done in order to be ready to implement all the regulations and health and safety guidelines. If any employee (or trade union for that matter) can show that the guidelines have not been properly followed or implemented, then there would be an argument as to why the employees cannot return to work. As we have seen in the past when a situation arises at the workplace which is against the health and safety regulations, the inspectorate of the Department of Labour was able to close the workplace down to ensure that the employer rectifies the situation by removing the threat. With this Covid-19 it's going to be much more difficult.

If the employees can show that the employer has not done everything within its power to stop the spread of the virus then they may withdraw their labour and demand payment.

Indeed, the Minister of Employment and Labour has invited staff to exercise their rights by contacting the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration if they have a fear that the employer is not carrying out the regulations as demanded.

We will find employees and, unfortunately, trade unions who make much of this situation.

Already I have seen employees making unfounded allegations about the lack of protocols and the unhygienic situation at work. On the basis of their complaints, they have withheld their labour and are demanding pay while they stay at home.

We all know that the Occupational Health and Safety Act is still in place and an inspector can be called in to investigate if there is a true situation of negligence.

All the employees need to be informed of the problem at the workplace if one exists and need to be told how it will be rectified and how the employer is going to introduce systems and protocols including equipment and physical re-organisation to ensure that there can be no reasonable justification for anyone to believe that they are in danger or that their health can be compromised.

Most work places are expected to appoint at least one member of the staff or management to be in charge of the health and safety regulations and this would be the person who would ideally be able to inspect throughout the day that the protocols are being followed, that people are being educated and that there is complete “buy in” from every single staff member. Employers do have that duty of care to mitigate the dangers of the virus and in fact the dangers of any other disease at work.

It is expected that the trade unions, staff and management will keep a constant vigilance throughout this Covid-19 period and only if necessary would they go externally to declare a dispute. It has been brought to my attention that the Department of Employment and Labour is training a further 500 inspectors so as to ensure that there are enough personnel to be able to inspect upon a received complaint.

It is understood that there will be cases of outbreaks of the spread of the virus at various workplaces and the management will immediately be expected to report any positive case to the Health Department and also to the Employment and Labour Department.

Over and above this, the staff must be kept fully informed of the outbreak and including the union if there is one. I have been involved with many employers over these last two months who have had health committees being democratically appointed at the workplace so that there is complete daily feedback to the full staff through their shop floor.

I have held Zoom conferences with a few of these health committees at various workplaces and the feedback I'm receiving is that many staff are nervous, their families are worried about exposing the breadwinner to the virus and the management are equally worried about their liabilities. For the first time I have seen how management are taking a keen interest in the health and safety of the staff and are particularly worried about their travel arrangements to and from work.

There has been some debate about the necessity to inform all staff of a particular case of a person proving positive. I believe there is a strong legal justification to let everyone know exactly who has contracted the virus so that they can either put themselves in self quarantine or at least make personal decisions as to how they want to handle the outbreak.

Many of the workplaces are paying for private testing so as to ensure that the results come out quickly and that they can deep-cleanse the workplace and get back to work as soon as possible.

Many employers are asking me how do they indemnify themselves against claims from staff who might get diagnosed positive during this period.

I strongly believe that the registration with the Unemployment Insurance Fund and Workmen's Compensation is good enough as long as it can be shown that all the protocols and the regulations have been very carefully followed both to the letter and the spirit of the law. However, there have been templates drawn up for staff to indemnify the management and the owners against any claim.

These indemnities should outline that despite the staff members' age and comorbidity that they are willing to come back to work and that they confirm that the regulations are followed properly.

The staff member should indicate that they understand the risks associated with the virus and the return to work and despite that, that they are willing and able to get back to work.

Most employers are issuing daily Covid-19 reports to the staff to keep them fully informed and to keep them satisfied that management is watching this issue on an hourly basis. The real bottom line is to ensure health and safety and at the same time try and get productivity back up to normal.

* Michael Bagraim is the DA's deputy spokesperson for Employment and Labour, and a labour lawyer.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.