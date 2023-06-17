Many forget why they became leaders, especially in impoverished communities

Politicians are human beings who intend to change the world or communities. Educators, when starting out in their early years, do make mistakes. Making promises is a hallmark that follows the best of them. In all spheres of life, there are individuals who want to give the impression that they are in control.

Vulnerable communities are looking for the next big thing that can lift them out of their misery. Many in the communities belong to a political affiliation for self-gain to ease their poverty pain. The pain of poverty can make you look older than your years. When moving around in the Hanover Park community, you get that sense. Perhaps it was the betrayal of politicians who promised a better life that many are still waiting for. The pain of a son or daughter who becomes a parent. The pain of losing a child to gangsterism or drugs. The pain of divorce where there was never love.

At school, seeing this pain in the eyes of children from a failing community that needs help hurts to the core. You want to move somewhere else, but who will help if you don’t? Many don’t share these sentiments, but rather seek self-gain. “I am in a good place,” they say. The worry about reaching out to those in need is no longer a priority. Many adults at schools forget why they became teachers, especially in impoverished communities.

The same is true for politicians who must serve the people of their area. Before thinking about yourself or higher accolades within your profession, think about those you are supposed to serve. Those who look up to you, whether they are a child at school or an adult with no direction in life. * PN Hendricks, Hanover Park.

