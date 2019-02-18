City of Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato recently responded to a Cape Argus reader who voiced his disdain at the Muizenberg Dump. File picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

Regarding (Cape Town mayor) Dan Plato “help us keep our city clean”. Mr Plato, as with your predecessor, Mrs De Lille, you guys consistently prove that you are useless in making real decisions to clean up Cape Town.

We are tired of excuses upon excuses about anything the city needs to keep clean.

Your letter emphasised a staff member in training. Stop making excuses Plato.

You, like your predecessor, are in those positions based on transformation and the coloured vote, not that you guys have any kind of credibility or influence.

Be different and display results.

Regarding cleaning the city, every coloured and black township is a slum of dirt and rubbish wherever you look, including all its main roads.

The city (council) doesn’t clean these areas at all.

A case in point is the informal fruit and vegetable trading area on Gunner’s Circle and Viking Road, Epping.

This is a complete and embarrassing disaster for the city.

It’s a filthy slum spot for drunks, drug dealers and prostitutes. Poor and filthy toddlers roam in the filth daily. Get rid of this mess please.

Build something formal for the traders and get rid of the squatters.

Plato, prove to us that you are different or are you also still in training, as you always are?

Don’t be a useless DA skippy and be the mayor of Cape Town.

You can do it. These are your people, who need you to make a difference for them.

* Mark Rhoda, Parow.

