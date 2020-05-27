Missing the old ‘KLOP’ of my letterbox

One sector of the economy that should have been declared an essential service, but hasn’t, is the postal delivery service. It may come as a surprise to younger readers, but there still are many of us old toppies out there who rely on regular post. I, for example, have received my monthly municipal accounts in the mail for many years. My telephone bill also reaches me by post. In “normal” times my municipal bills arrives in the letterbox and I take them to the supermarket on my next shopping trip and pay them. There hasn’t been a rates, electricity or telephone account for two months now, so I haven’t paid. I imagine I’m not alone in this. The municipal bank balance must be taking a substantial dip. Surely the City can’t realistically expect us oldies to remember when bills are due. Good grief, we can’t even remember when our last haircut was due. I don’t think mail delivery can legitimately be described as a group activity, so would our lives be in danger if postmen rode their rounds wearing masks?

The arrival of that welcome red GPO bicycle and the klop of my letterbox lid was the signal for a whole chain of events, none of which has happened for the past two months.

I imagine there’s a growing mountain of undelivered mail piling up somewhere in the dark recesses of the Post Office. Will the trusty red bicycles be able to carry them all once the Covid crisis is over?

Or will we hear the state president announce that four billion rand of tax money has had to be allocated for the purchase of extra red bicycles to cope with the lockdown letter load.

We are constantly bombarded with statistics these days but I haven’t read anything about the amount of revenue the post Office has lost by not having stamps for sale. It would be pointless buying stamps when there are no red bicycles to deliver them.

I believe all the changes to our lives - the masks, the social distancing, the closed shops, the ban on alcohol and cigarettes - are actually doing more harm than good.

They remind us every day that we’re in a crisis situation, so we behave like people in crisis.

Maybe if we were simply warned of the virus and told to get on with our lives, but be extra careful, things would return to normal a lot sooner. Every year people get sick, most recover, some die. That’s life. Living in “cringe” mode is not good for one’s mental health.

Last Laugh:

The ancient philosopher, Socrates, said: “No man undertakes a trade he has not learned, even the meanest. Yet everyone thinks himself qualified for the hardest of all trades - that of government.”

* "Tavern of the Seas" is a daily column written in the Cape Argus by David Biggs.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.