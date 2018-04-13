There can be little doubt that Mmusi Maimane was fast-tracked into the top leadership position of the DA on May 10, 2015, in the same way that Lindiwe Mazibuko was pushed into the position of parliamentary leader of the party on October 27, 2011.

Those who punted them - including, in both instances, Helen Zille - described them as articulate, skilled politicians. There was one other, highly important, reason, though.

Both were regarded as perfect black South Africans to lead a DA charge for power. But Mazibuko’s tenure as parliamentary leader did not go according to plan. In a party still dominated by white men (or proxy white men) she proved to be a person who in the apartheid days would have been described as a “cheeky black”.

Zille, her initial backer, became her staunch enemy, accusing her of seeing her election as a stepping stone to becoming the DA’s overall leader.

In her autobiography, Not Without a Fight, Zille, then leader of the party, disclosed that Mazibuko had refused to share an office with her in Parliament and sacked Geordin Hill-Lewis, an “outstanding” chief-of-staff.

Maimane, after unsuccessful attempts to become premier of Gauteng and mayor of Joburg, was hand-picked by Zille to take over the leadership of the DA, a position to which he was duly elected.

Up to December last year, his job was relatively simple. Taking on the highly compromised former president Jacob Zuma proved to be as simple as spearing a fish in a barrel.

But President Cyril Ramaphosa has been a totally different proposition.

To make matters even harder, Maimane’s performance has been overshadowed by troubles in his own party. Calls by Maimane himself for more black members in the DA’s top echelons of power were shot down by powerful white office-bearers even before the party’s federal congress over the weekend.

What emerged was a watered-down “diversity clause”, which Maimane described as a great step towards making the DA more representative.In this instance, the proof was three white men and only one woman in the party’s top six positions.

Maimane has some hard work ahead to roll back the Ramaphosa juggernaut, especially after his disastrous foray into the Western Cape’s water crisis, which has culminated in a proposed 26.9% tariff hike.