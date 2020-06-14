Month or two before Anglican churches ready to open

Anglican churches are not ready to resume worship in church buildings. The church’s Covid-19 advisory team, comprising medical, legal and theological experts, had reported “a consensus that it is not yet time to resume worship”. No diocese far has pronounced that it is ready to resume worship; most reports suggest that it will take a month or two – or longer – to gather the data needed before a decision can be made. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to reopening for worship. Dioceses outside South Africa have differing lockdown regimens. Within South Africa, various dioceses face differing levels of infection and will have to adjust their strategies according to data on the level of risk

in their area.

Churches will have to meet a comprehensive and detailed set of conditions before churches could be open for services.

They required limiting congregants in a service to 50, disinfecting surfaces between services, physical distancing in churches, the avoidance of shared hymnals and prayer books, the wearing of masks during services, restrictions on singing, avoidance of a common cup at communion services, no gatherings after services and rigorous hygiene in toilets and elsewhere.

There are also very serious concerns about the return of parishioners and clergy who are over 60 years old.

* Thabo Makgoba, Archbishop of Cape Town.

Cape Argus





