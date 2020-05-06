More young people should take up industrial design as a career

Some years ago I met a young man who told me, when I asked him what he did for a living, that he was a designer. “A designer of what?” I asked. “Everything,” he replied. “Look around you. Almost everything you see has started life on a designer’s drawing board.” I looked around and began to see the world around me in a very different light. Door handles, pens, electric plugs, the knobs on pot lids and the buckle on your belt - each one has an individual shape. Someone created it. We might not realise it, but each shape influences the choices we make when we buy things.

“That’s a nice looking set of wine glasses. I’ll buy it.” But in reality all the wine glasses on the shelf hold the same quantity of wine, none of them leaks and they all stand solidly on the table. However, one catches your eye. The designer touched your “yes” button.

I’m surprised there aren’t more young people planning to take up industrial design as a career. No, come to think of it, I’m not really surprised.

I’d never even thought of design as a profession until I met that young man.

Maybe art schools and possibly even schools of architecture or engineering should devote more energy to promoting and training young designers.

My own home is full of examples of what I believe is good design. From a pair of scissors to a corkscrew to a garden watering can to a potato masher, I’ve surrounded myself with things simply because I liked the “look” and “feel” of them.

They may not appeal to someone else, but that’s not my concern. I liked them enough to buy them.

Take a look at the things you have gathered around you - from the car in your garage to the plug in your washbasin, someone designed it before the factory could make it.

If you are planning to start a career, maybe you could aspire to becoming the Gucci of kitchenware, or the Givenchy of door handles. There is a whole new world out there waiting to be reshaped by your imagination.

Last Laugh

An international conference of farmers met in London to discuss food sustainability in the face of the worldwide lockdown.

During a lunch break an Irish potato farmer sat next to a Texan cattle rancher and asked about his farm.

“I have the biggest spread of land in the whole of the state,” boasted the American. “It’s probably as big as all of Ireland. Why, I can get into my truck and set off along my boundary fence after breakfast and by nightfall I won’t even have travelled halfway round my farm.”

“Oh yes,” said the Irishman. “I once had a truck like that too.”

* "Tavern of the Seas" is a daily column written in the Cape Argus by David Biggs. Biggs can be contacted at [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.