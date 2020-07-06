Mountain of undelivered mail caused by lockdown, likely to be sorted

We've had no postal deliveries since the coronavirus locked us down, so I imagine there must be a veritable Mount Everest of undelivered mail piling up somewhere. I tip toe in fear past our local post office in case the pressure inside builds up to bursting point. Imagine the horror of a Big Bang bursting the building and scattering billions of unpaid bills all over town. We could literally drown in debt. I look forward to the day when we see those cheerful red post office bicycles doing the rounds again. I wonder whether they’ll start with the most recent mail (on the top of the pile) or burrow down deep into the heap to dig our the oldest letters first. My personal worry is that I’ve received no municipal bills for the last few months, so I have no idea what I owe the city.

I have taken an old municipal account in to my local supermarket and paid a few bucks from time to time, just to sooth my conscience, but I think I may have a nasty surprise coming if the lockdown is ever unlocked.

Maybe our ANC rulers have decided not to end the lockdown. Ever. It’s a handy excuse for failure. In his interim budget the finance minister made it pretty clear we were in such deep financial doo-doo that we’re unlikely ever to emerge. Maybe we’re on the same path as Zimbabwe, where our money becomes completely worthless and we pay for stuff in US dollars or British pounds. “Okay, so Eskom owes R20trillion. Here take £5. Keep the change.”

I was told by men of my father’s generation who spent time in German prisoner-of-war camps during World War II that there was obviously no money available to the POWs, so cigarettes became the accepted unit of currency.

Cigarettes! Now there’s an interesting thought! Maybe Mrs Zuma knows more than we suspect. I’ve met nobody, not a single soul, who believes her tobacco ban has anything to do with health.

I wonder if Mayor Dan Plato would accept a couple of packets of fags in payment for my April electricity bill.

Last Laugh:

A rich Gauteng businessman came to the Cape on a fishing holiday. He rented a boat, hired a gillie and spent a long day fishing. By the time the sun set they had caught just one small fish.

The businessman looked at it in disgust and said: “You realise that little fish has cost me R2000!”

The gillie smiled and said: “Well, in that case, sir, you can be damn glad you didn’t catch two of them.”

* "Tavern of the Seas" is a daily column written in the Cape Argus by David Biggs. Biggs can be contacted at [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.