On Wednesday September 11, I would have retired as a teacher from the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) with 42 years of teaching service. Sadly, this is not to be. WCED saw it fit to fire me twice. On September 9, 2016, for throwing a punch at a male student (a charge I denied and a charge thrown out by the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court). On February 9, 2017, I was again dismissed by WCED for criticising WCED in two articles published by the Cape Argus.

A third charge was awaiting me by WCED for allegedly insulting a neighbour because she stole our school traffic cones as well as allegedly insulting a circuit manager of WCED.

What would I have said at my final speech to the community of South Peninsula (SP) High School on Wednesday?

To the students:

Students of excellence you should consider it an honour to receive an education even though it is a human right we fought for. Once you enrolled at SP for Grade 8, the school insisted that you complete Grade 12 with excellent results

The education you receive at SP must be shared with others. You have a political role to play in South Africa in that you have to correct injustices in society.

To my colleagues:

Teachers, you set the example for students. You, being well-prepared and enthusiastic no matter the obstacles in the schooling situation, assisted students tremendously in reaching their goals.

Your extra lessons spurred students on to do well. Your involvement in their sport and extra-mural activities strengthened their characters. Teachers also have a political role to play. Teachers should not be afraid to speak and write about injustices in our society.

The secretaries and bursars, you saw to the administrative and financial side of matters. Your caring for our students is acknowledged. The maintenance staff I thank you for the excellent manner in which you maintained the building inside and outside.

Brian Isaacs

To the parents:

Under difficult conditions you made every effort to support and meet your financial commitments to the school. The school was able to employ 18 additional Governing Body teacher posts so that the students of SP could achieve an excellent education.

Parents, teachers and students (past and present) it has been a privilege serving you. To the late Mr AG de Villiers and Mr MN Moerat (past principals) I thank you for always placing the students first in the decisions you have taken.

I wish the present principal of SP, Mr Zeid Baker, and the recently appointed deputy-principal, Mr Adnaan Ederies, well as they take SP forward. Every success as they take the school to a higher level academically and politically.

The school celebrates its 70th anniversary in 2020. I enjoyed being a student at SP. I spent 32 years being the principal of SP and enjoyed every minute of it. I thank you all for your tremendous support.

* Former Principal at South Peninsula High School.

