Google Earth is a wonderful tool. It shows most of the planet’s natural and human-made topography and its extra features enable you to examine your own dwelling from above or view your garden wall from the street. You can sneak an aerial peek at Buckingham Palace, the White House or the late Robert Mugabe’s “Blue Roof” residence in Borrowdale Brooke Road, Harare.

It’s much more than that, of course, so I tested it by looking for South Africa’s scientific base in Antarctica, Sanae IV. Up came a map which revealed nothing but a red marker in a sea of white, but the satellite image showed a long, caterpillar-like base on stilts, spectacularly situated near the edge of an escarpment. The site is, in fact, a nunatak (a rocky outcrop) known as Vesleskarvet.

The sidebar leads to 26 photos showing life on the base - the fourth since South Africa established a permanent scientific presence on the continent. Our country was among the first 12 to sign the Antarctic Treaty, an international agreement to preserve the seventh continent for scientific research, in 1961.

The South African overwintering programme began in 1960, when we replaced a Norwegian team based at Norway Station on the Fimbul Ice Shelf in territory known as Dronning Maud Land. That became Sanae 1, a makeshift building that was vacated in 1963.

Two new bases followed in the same area, but they were, in turn, abandoned after becoming deeply buried and unsafe for occupation. Sanae IV, some 200km further south, is situated on the continental land mass and not on the floating ice shelf. Its location and design ensure that snow blows under it and over the cliffs instead of enveloping it.

Hailed as the most sophisticated prefab building in the Antarctic at the time of its commissioning in 1997, it is 175m long and designed to provide some of the comforts that were lacking in its predecessors. All the materials were assembled in Cape Town and shipped 4800km to one of the most hostile environments in the world. Overwintering teams consist of nine or 10 members who are away from home for about 15 months, 10 of them in seclusion.

They generally include three engineers, two diesel mechanics, a meteorologist, three physical scientists and a medical doctor, all of whom are rotated each year. In addition, summer teams comprising administrative and maintenance personnel, helicopter crews and local and overseas scientists board the SA Agulhas II for the short summer season, sometimes numbering up to 100 people.

The 58th consecutive Sanae overwintering team took over at Vesleskarvet in March and has just come through the darkest days of the southern winter.

Internet and email connections help members to stay in touch with home life and ease their sense of isolation.

