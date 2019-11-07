National Minimum Wage Act lowdown









It is important to ensure that employers and employees know and understand the National Minimum Wage Act, writes Michael Bagraim. File image: Karen Sandison/African News Agency As we reach the first anniversary of the implementation of the National Minimum Wage Act, it is important to ensure that employers and employees know and understand this piece of legislation as it sets the minimum terms and conditions for every single employee in South Africa, except for farmworkers, domestic workers and expanded public works employees. These employees, as outlined by the exemption, have their wage outlined in Schedule 1 to the National Minimum Wage. Furthermore, there is a Schedule 2 which deals with learnership allowances whereby an employer can pay a learnership allowance as opposed to a wage. These allowances are outlined as a minimum amount per week in Schedule 2 to the legislation. In essence, the legislation was to provide for a national minimum wage and to create a National Minimum Wage Commission which would review and annually adjust the national minimum wage. This commission is due to present its report within the next few weeks. Likewise, they will be looking at the exemptions on paying the minimum wage.

There is a recognition we are one of the most unequal societies in the world and we need to eradicate poverty and inequality.

Furthermore, we do acknowledge, in the legislation, that there is a need to promote fair and effective competition in the labour market and promote the right to fair labour practice.

The definition of employer has been widened somewhat as: “Employer means any person who is obliged to pay a worker for the work that the worker performs for that person”.

Furthermore, a worker is defined in more expansive terms than an employee as follows: “Worker means any person who works for another and who receives, or is entitled to receive, any payment for that work whether in money or in kind”.

This means that although someone might not be classified as an employee they would still be a worker and be entitled to payment in terms of the National Minimum Wage.

This legislation does not apply to the defence force and the national intelligence agency.

Nor does it apply to volunteers who are people who perform work for other people who do not receive or are entitled to receive any remuneration for their services.

The National Minimum Wage will be adjusted from time to time in accordance with the recommendations of the Minimum Wage Commission.

The wage in respect of workers on the public works programme will be increased proportionally to any adjustment of the national minimum wage.

It must be remembered that every worker is entitled to payment of a wage in the amount of no less than the national minimum wage.

This amount cannot be waived for any reason and it takes precedent over any other agreement which might be stipulated as less than the national minimum wage.

Likewise the employer cannot drop the amount of wages to come down to the national minimum wage.

The various sections in the Basic Conditions of Employment Act must take into account the minimum wage.

An employee must receive at least the hourly rate of the national minimum wage and cannot have deductions from this for transport, equipment, tools, food or accommodation. An employer cannot use bonuses, tips or gifts to make up to the national minimum wage.

The annual review of this minimum wage will be reported to the Minister of Employment and Labour, who will then make a decision as to what the minimum wage will be.

The review will take into account inflation, cost of living and the need to retain the value of the minimum wage. Obviously other issues such as productivity and the ability of employers to carry on their businesses successfully will be taken into account.

The members of the National Minimum Wage Commission will come from the business community and organised labour.

There will also be three independent experts who are knowledgeable about the labour market and the conditions of employment.

Employers and or employers’ organisations may apply for an exemption from paying the national minimum wage.

This exemption might be granted by the ministry for a certain period and it will specify the wage that the employer has to pay. The ministry will determine the exemption in terms of the regulations.

The regulations allow for a maximum of a 10% deduction and this deduction is subject to change after notice from the ministry.

The National Minimum Wage at this stage is set for R20 for each hour. Farmworkers are on a minimum wage of R18 per hour and domestic workers are entitled to a minimum wage of R15 per hour.

The regulations state that the exemption notice has to be displayed and will only be granted to an employer who can categorically show that they could not afford to pay the minimum wage.

They also need to show that they have consulted the trade union and the affected workers. The exemption may be granted for any period not more than 12 months. No exemption may be granted for less than 90% of the wage. The department may withdraw an exemption notice at any stage.

All complaints with regard to the National Minimum Wage and the non-payment thereof must be referred to the Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

The expanded jurisdiction of the CCMA has caused almost 10% more complaints to them.

It is predicted that the referrals will grow by almost 25%. All monetary issues at the workplace can be referred to the CCMA for a dispute adjudication.

* Michael Bagraim is a labour lawyer.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.