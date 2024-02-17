Netanyahu is not stupid, just focused on eradicating Palestinians

Yagyah Adams in his letter, “What makes Netanyahu different from Hitler?”(February 7), ascribes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s alleged genocidal approach towards the Palestinians to stupidity. This is far from the truth. Netanyahu is goal orientated and fixated on ensuring that Israel controls the entire piece of land bordered by Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria. But in trying to achieve his objective he is confronted with a major problem: “How do you get rid of 5 million Palestinian ‘refugees’ within the shortest space of time?”

Hamas’s despicable action on October 7, provided a golden opportunity to put his plan in action. He started by destroying, not only the houses of the Palestinians, but all other infrastructure, such as schools, hospitals and businesses. In case he is not successful in driving them off their land, then turn off the water, electricity, fuel and internet, and create an environment that will ensure thousands die of diseases and lack of medical care. And if this still does not do the job of forcing the Palestinians to leave “Israel”, then he had to ensure humanitarian aid is prevented from reaching the millions of starving Palestinians. The Israel-Gaza war started 125 days ago and it appears Netanyahu is on target to reach his objective of getting rid of an entire nation. This, while the whole world is watching the genocide on our TV screens in the comfort of our lounges.

He proposed an India-MiddleEast-Europe Economic Corridor (Imec) to connect Asia, through the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Israel to Europe, five months ago. Netanyahu, portrayed by Adams as a mad man, is on track to achieve his objective. His 2000kg bombs had a dual purpose, to kill Hamas and as many Palestinians as possible and to flatten Gaza so there are no obstructions in the path of his proposed economic corridor. The million-dollar question is: “Why are America, Britain, France and Germany deliberately not lifting a finger to stop Netanyahu?” Will they all benefit from the economic corridor? You be the judge.

* Adiel Ismail, Mountview.