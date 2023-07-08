Neumann was guilty of five charges including disrespect in the form of abusive or insolent behaviour

I refer to the letter by Brian Isaacs – “Neumann ‘unfairly’ targeted” (Cape Argus, June 29. Isaacs continues to spread false information about this case, despite a decisive arbitration award by the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) in review of the Wesley Neumann disciplinary process.

The independent arbitrator had to determine whether the applicant’s dismissal in 2021 was procedurally and substantively fair. Last week, Neumann was again found guilty of five charges – failing to carry out a lawful order; disrespect in the form of abusive or insolent behaviour; bringing the WCED into disrepute; misusing his position to incite employees and the overall school community on social media platforms to not attend school or to report for duty; and breaching his employer’s social media policies. The arbitrator’s judgment stated that “there was not an iota of evidence presented by the applicant to support that he was unfairly targeted” and that “the sanction of dismissal was appropriate”.

The arbitrator found that the dismissal was procedurally and substantively fair, and that Neumann was not entitled to any relief. Despite this judgment, Mr Isaacs continues to say that Mr Neumann was “unfairly targeted” and makes wild accusations about certain individuals related to the WCED. His comment that the new head of department, Mr Walters, “could have solved the matter” by meeting Mr Neumann, but instead “chose a vindictive path”, couldn’t be more inaccurate.

First, the head of department did not have any legal recourse to overturn the independent presiding officer’s decision. Second, the head of department did meet Mr Neumann, twice, and tried to convince him to take the generous lifeline provided by the then provincial minister Debbie Schäfer – a head of department post as an alternative to dismissal. Mr Neumann declined and decided to take the matter further legally, to the ELRC. He was entitled to do so, and we were obliged to defend.

If Mr Neumann wants to take this matter to the Labour Court, he is again entitled to do so, but we cannot let the false, vindictive narrative of Mr Isaacs continue unabated. The arbitration award has been made public on the ELRC website. The public can see for themselves how independent “custodians of labour-related matters” in the education sector view this case. The arbitrator stated in his judgment that “there was not an iota of evidence presented by the applicant to support that he was unfairly targeted”, and that “the sanction of dismissal was appropriate.”

The arbitrator found the dismissal was procedurally and substantively fair and the applicant, Neumann was not entitled to any relief. * Western Cape Education Department Director for Communication Bronagh Hammond. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.