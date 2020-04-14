New symptom of Covid-19 lockdown: People become friendlier

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

I felt almost guilty as I sneaked out of the house to do some food and emergency shopping this week. The broad street, normally abuzz with traffic, was almost deserted. I had a choice of parking spaces close to the mall entrance and was sanitised three times before I reached the bank. Inside the bank, it was a scene of calm. They were allowing only 10 clients inside at one time. People were seen actually smiling at each other. I wondered if this was a normal symptom of the coronavirus.

In the supermarket, I was sanitised twice more and strolled up and down the aisles at a leisurely pace.

I stopped to buy milk at the dairy refrigerator. A packer warned me the milk I had selected had only two days to go before its sell-by date.

He pointed out where the fresher milk was displayed and I thanked him for his courtesy.

Such politeness, I had never encountered before in that supermarket.

I thought to myself: Hey, if this is what Covid-19 does to people, bring it on.

The one commercial sector benefiting the most from this vicious virus is the internet industry. (Better, even, than the toilet paper market!)

There must be zillions of people all across the world, confined to their homes but linked electronically to friends and relations they haven’t spoken to for ages.

It’s a bizarre, surreal scenario.

All across the globe - in Britain, America, Italy, Spain, Germany, South Africa and Timbuktu - people are sitting alone behind closed doors, but more connected to their friends than they’ve ever been before. It’s trivia time: fun time.

Dave tells me his white cat is messing with his computer keyboard.

June is trying to work out where to position her painting easel to catch the morning sunlight.

Brian jokes that the first person to catch the coronavirus was called Sum Ting Wong.

Ethene says she’s glad she thought of buying a five-litre box of cheap wine before the lockdown came into force (I wish I’d thought of that!).

On the subject of wine, I was rummaging about in the musty corners of my wine cupboard when I came across a bottle of 2004 Annandale Cavalier. Obviously way past its best, I thought, but what the hell! Sixteen years old! Might as well open it.

To my utter delight, it turned out to be very drinkable.

As you probably know, old wines like that don’t last once they’ve been opened, so I mush finish it this evening.

Be a pirry to washte it. I mush member to photon Hempies in the moron to tell him how mush I enjoined it. Oh, wot the hell! Nemmind. Goonite.

Last Laugh

A man walked into a bar and asked, timidly: “Excuse me, but who is the owner of that big pit bull tied up outside?”

A huge fellow turned from the bar counter and said: "It’s mine. Why do you want to know?”

“Well, I’m afraid my dog just killed it.”

“Ridiculous! What kind of dog could have killed my champion pit bull?”

“My dog’s a chihuahua, sir.”

“How the hell could a chihuahua have killed my dog?”

“I think it choked him when he swallowed it, sir.”

* "Tavern of the Seas" is a daily column written in the Cape Argus by David Biggs. Biggs can be contacted at [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.